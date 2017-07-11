Great Groceries: Salmon Skewers

Salmon Skewers

1 1/2 lbs. salmon filets, cut into 1-inch squares

2 lemons, thinly sliced

16 skewers

2 Tbsp. chopped parsley

3 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. lemon pepper

2 Tbsp. olive oil

2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice



Soak skewers for at least one hour prior to grilling to keep from catching fire.

Preheat grill to 375º.

In a medium bowl, mix together parsley, garlic, mustard, salt, lemon pepper, olive oil and lemon juice.

Skewer salmon and lemon slices folded in half. Brush salmon with marinade. Grease grill and place skewers on grill. Grill for 3 to 4 minutes per side or until salmon is cooked through and opaque.