Great Groceries: Garlic Dijon Pork Tenderloin

Garlic Dijon Pork Tenderloin

1 lb. pork tenderloin

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup honey

1/2 cup Dijon mustard

2 Tbsp. soy sauce

4 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 tsp. dried rosemary

1/2 tsp. dried thyme



Season pork with salt and pepper. In a bowl, whisk together honey, mustard, soy sauce, garlic, rosemary and thyme.

Place pork in a large resealable plastic bag and pour half of the marinade over, tossing to coat. Seal bag and refrigerate up to 24 hours. Set aside remaining marinade.

Preheat oven to 400º or grill for 25 to 30 minutes over medium-high heat.

Place pork in a baking dish coated with cooking spray. Cover with foil and bake for 25 minutes. Remove foil and brush with remaining marinade. Place under the broiler for 5 minutes, until internal temperature reaches 140º. Remove from oven and allow to rest for 10 minutes. Serve with remaining marinade.