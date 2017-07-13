Hundreds watch Baby Doll Dance at Lowellville Mt. Carmel Festival

At the annual Lowellvillle Mt. Carmel Festival patrons have the opportunity to see a unique tradition dating back 122 years.

It's called the Baby Doll Dance.

The Baby Doll is a female figurine, wearing a babushka, that has been the highlight of the Lowellville Mt. Carmel Festival since 1895.

Fireworks shoot out of the Baby Dolls arms and head as it dances surrounded by crowds of people.

The Mt. Carmel Band plays a song called Il Bersagliere as the Baby Doll dances.

Frank Speziale is the man who brings the Baby Doll to life.

He gets inside of the Baby Doll and dances as the fireworks are set off.

He's been carrying on the family tradition for 36 years.

His uncle started the tradition and was the man wearing the Baby Doll for about 35 years before handing over the job to Speziale.

Speziale told 21 News it has become a very important part of his life and family tradition.

He decided to get the Baby Doll permanently tattooed on his arm.

"You know, it's a family tradition and I felt very close to doing this doll dance and I just went up and got a tattoo one day, " said Speziale.

The Baby Doll Dance symbolizes a new start, it burns away any negativity that's happened throughout the year.

The Lowellville Mt. Carmel Festival runs through Sunday. The Baby Doll Dance will take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

The Baby Doll will not dance on Sunday. Fireworks will be set off from the Festival at 10 p.m.

For more information about the festival, click here.

