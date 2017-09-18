YSU-OEA: 'Nobody ever wants to strike'

Youngstown State University faculty began discussions Monday afternoon on an agreement that would increase base salaries 7% over a three-year period.

Members of the YSU-OEA union are expected to wrap up voting on the pact Wednesday.

21 News has obtained a copy of a factfinder's report, as well as amendments to the report that includes changes in wage scales.

The original report called for two percent increases in base salary for each of the three academic years between now and 2020.

The amended report would increase pay 2% this year, as well as $2.5% in each of the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 school years.

The amended agreement would also grant Academic Rank Bonuses in the 2017-2018 academic year equal to $1,000 for professors, $750 for associate professors, $650 for assistant professors, and $500 for instructors.

Both sides also agreed that if the faculty's workload increases beyond the levels established for this year, all full-time faculty would receive an immediate 10% increase in base pay, without exception, unless both sides come to an agreement.

The agreement also changes pay for summer teaching assignments depending on the number of students in each class.

If the faculty or the administration rejects the fact finder's report, the executive committee and negotiating team may issue a 10-day strike notice.

"No body ever wants to strike and I know our students worry about that, but we would only do that if we felt that the conditions weren't right," said Linda Strom, OEA spokesperson. "Our concern is our students being in the classroom, doing our research, and keeping the programs going and the community and all the things that we do."

The union released a statement earlier in the school year that says if the faculty does not meet their proposed salaries and changes to course load policies, they will strike.

The OEA says YSU has lost roughly 10 percent of its full-time faculty over the last 10 years, which the union blames partly on the increased workload and lower take-home pay.

YSU faculty have been working without a contract since classes began August 23.

A copy of the original factfinder's report without the amendments may be read here.