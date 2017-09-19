Pipeline project from Columbiana to Michigan gets water permit from Ohio EPA

A controversial natural gas pipeline project that will run through Columbiana County is one step closer to becoming a reality.

The NEXUS Pipeline was granted a Water Quality Certification permit through the Ohio EPA on Tuesday.

The pipeline would run through Columbiana, Stark, Summit, Wayne, Medina, Lorain, Huron, Erie, Sandusky, Wood, Lucas, Henry and Fulton counties.

Media reports across Ohio have shown homeowners who are upset over the potential impacts of the pipeline. But according to tot the permit issued by the EPA, those impacts have been deemed necessary after community input sessions.

In a release the EPA says:

For many months, Ohio EPA considered technical, economic, social and environmental aspects of the project, held an information session and public hearing on the application, and received and reviewed public input throughout an initial and extended comment period.

Although the project may result in a change from current water quality conditions, the changes cannot violate Ohio's water quality standards that protect human health and the environment.

In addition, Ohio EPA is requiring NEXUS to have and implement very detailed contingency plans for managing unanticipated releases to the environment, such as inadvertent returns, and a stormwater pollution prevention plan to manage possible storm-water-related impacts to the environment.

For instance, part of the permit says that the NEXUS pipeline "may affect drinking water wells and potable water intakes", but goes on to say that prior to construction, NEXUS must be in contact with local city and/or village officials and must take precautions to protect the drinking water.

The $2 billion dollar project was approved by the Federal Energy Regulation Commission late last month.

In Columbiana County, leaders are excited about the prospect, saying that the pipeline would bring in an estimated $33 million to the county, as well as hundreds of jobs for welders, laborers, operating engineers, and Teamsters.

"There'll be hundreds, literally hundreds, of union people covering those four trades," Building Trades President, Rocco DiGennaro previously told 21 News. "Other trades will be needed to construct five compression plants along the pipeline in Ohio. And it won't be seasonal work that stops in the winter."

"These projects, typically once they start they go continuously until they're completed. That means we work twelve months instead of nine," DiGennaro said.

Even local schools are expected to cash in on the profit from the pipeline; United Local Schools share will be more than $18 million, and the Career and Technical School will gain $1.7 million.

The plan to construct the 36-inch diameter underground pipeline that would carry natural gas products from the shale gas fields of Eastern Ohio to Michigan and Canada includes five compressor stations in the Ohio, including one in Hanoverton and another in Salineville.

Each compressor station would take up about an acre of land in order to compress the natural gas and keep it flowing through the pipeline.

Columbiana County commissioners say that there has been no opposition to the project because the county is mostly flat farmland.

The entire permit from the Ohio EPA can be viewed here:



