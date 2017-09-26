Great Groceries: Crunch Taco Wraps - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Great Groceries: Crunch Taco Wraps

Posted: Updated:

Crunch Taco Wraps

1 lb. ground beef
1 (1.25 oz.) packet taco seasoning
2/3 cup water
1 cup nacho cheese
6 (12-inch) flour tortillas
6 tostada shells or 6 hard taco shells or 1 1/2 cups crushed tortilla chips
1 cup sour cream
2 cups shredded lettuce
1 tomato, diced
1 cup shredded Mexican cheese blend


In a skillet, cook beef over medium-high heat. When no longer pink, drain the grease. Place meat back into the pan and stir in taco seasoning and water.    

Warm nacho cheese sauce in a small saucepan. Warm one tortilla in the microwave for 20 seconds. Spread warm cheese in the middle of the tortilla. Add taco meat, then a tostada shell or 1/4 cup crushed tortilla chips, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and shredded cheese. Fold the edges of the tortilla up to the center of the fillings, folding as tight as possible. 

Spray a skillet with cooking spray and heat over medium heat. Place wrap, seam-side down onto the skillet. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes, flip over and cook for 2 more minutes. Repeat with remaining tortillas.

