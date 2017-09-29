Why we are doing this

The 21 News team has many of the most experienced journalists in the Mahoning Valley among its staff. You know their names, you’ve welcomed them into your homes for years. They are the people you’ve trusted to bring you in-depth coverage of important issues affecting our area and today there are few issues more important than the opioid crisis.

The epidemic crosses socioeconomic lines. It impacts crime rates, policing efforts, lost productivity in the workplace and how we parent our children. It could be a family member, a friend or neighbor who’s struggling with addiction. The list of people who know someone affected is growing.

Efforts to solve the problem are underway using traditional methods like police investigations and prosecutions. None of those efforts involve talking to average citizens about what needs to be done.

That’s what Your Voice Mahoning Valley is all about.

We’re using the resources of the top news organizations in the Valley and the non-partisan, non-profit Jefferson Center to go out in the community and ask people what they think needs to be done.

Our end goal is to generate new approaches to solving the problem and report on realistic solutions. This effort is unprecedented in the area and is being closely watched by other news organizations around Ohio that are also struggling with the epidemic.

We encourage you to read the article on this page called "21 WFMJ, local media outlets come together to battle heroin epidemic" by Doug Oplinger who is helping facilitate this effort. The story is startling and depressing.

Still, we know the Mahoning Valley has risen from tough times before and lead major efforts to bring about positive change. It’s time to do it again.

21 News and its media partners are here to listen to you, let’s talk.