Great Groceries: Gia Russa Roasted Eggplant Parmesan Lasagna

Gia Russa Roasted Eggplant Parmesan Lasagna

1 box Gia Russa Lasagna

46 oz. Gia Russa Ricotta Cheese

3 cups shredded Mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup Gia Russa Parmesan Cheese

2 eggs

1 Tbsp. parsley flakes

2 Tbsp. Gia Russa Olive Oil

1 Tbsp. Gia Russa Chopped Garlic

1 zucchini, sliced and quartered

2 yellow squash, sliced and quartered

1 (12 oz.) carton mushrooms, chopped

2 jars Gia Russa Roasted Eggplant Parmesan Sauce



Preheat oven to 350º.

Cook lasagna according to package directions. Set aside. In mixing bowl, combine, ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, eggs and parsley. Set aside.

In large skillet, heat olive oil and sauté garlic, zucchini, squash and mushrooms for 3 to 4 minutes.

Spray a 9 x 13-inch baking dish with non-stick cooking spray. Pour eggplant sauce in bottom of baking dish to cover. Layer with lasagna noodles, then 1/3 cheese mixture, 1/3 vegetable mixture and drizzle with sauce. Repeat three times. Cover and bake for 40 to 45 minutes. Remove from oven and let stand for 15 minutes before cutting or serving. Heat remaining sauce and serve with lasagna.