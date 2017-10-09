Canfield hosts drone safety seminar

If you look to the sky, you may see more than just planes.More >>
Youngstown police were out patrolling on Saturday when they spotted a car running through a red light. Police said when they arrived their lights and tried to stop the car, it continued driving.More >>
A candidates forum was held this evening on Youngstown's South Side.More >>
Youngstown State University's faculty union approved an agreement for a three-year contract with the school's administration. The contact will be active from 2017 to 2020.More >>
Several local churches gave the gifts of money and hope to those in the Mahoning Valley that need it most.More >>
A man who was kicked out of a televised town hall for seeming to suggest Republican Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey's daughter had been kidnapped won't face charges.More >>
Police say officers responding to a reported altercation at a home found a 16-year-old armed suspect, and one officer shot the teen.More >>
Police have charged a Pennsylvania man who they say referenced the murder of a local teacher before stabbing two family members in an alcohol-fueled attack.More >>
Police say a 17-year-old teenager was killed after he exited a moving car and was subsequently struck by multiple cars on an Ohio highway.More >>
Cleveland police say a car slammed head-on into a firetruck returning from a call, killing the car's driver and injuring a firefighter.More >>
Pennsylvania police say a 4-year-old boy has been hospitalized with severe burns after he fell into a bonfire.More >>
Police are investigating after a 20-year-old University of Pittsburgh student was found dead Sunday in an apparent homicide.More >>
Police say a 5-year-old girl who wandered away from her parents at an eastern Pennsylvania hotel has been found safe - sleeping in a truck similar to one her parents had driven.More >>
A state prison in southwestern Pennsylvania remained on lockdown two days after officials say "significant contraband" was found outside the prison.More >>
A woman who spent five days in jail for what authorities have concluded was a false charge of assaulting a Cleveland police sergeant says the officer choked her and slammed her to the ground.More >>
