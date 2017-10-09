Canfield hosts drone safety seminar

If you look to the sky, you may see more than just planes.

Drones have become increasingly popular over the last few years. The Mahoning County Career and Technical Center hosted a seminar to help educate drone users on safety and regulations.

The drone industry has exploded over the last decade. Drone technology was once exclusive to the military, but can now be purchased on a recreational scale for under $100.

The rapid growth in civilian use surprised the FAA. "At first, they didn't have any regulations in place for it," said Youngstown Air Traffic Control employee Nick Yochman. "And all of a sudden, it became an issue for aircraft that were flying".

Drones can pose a big threat when entering occupied airspace. They can crack windshields, cause structural damage, or even cause engine failure if they get stuck in a plane's turbine.

In order to avoid such hazards, it is important for drone users to be up to date on FAA regulations such as staying under 400 ft, flying less than 100 mph, and notifying airports within five miles of use.

Though there is a fine line between flying drones for fun and for commercial use, commercial regulations are much more strict.

Dr. Richard Hassler, the Advanced Manufacturing Coordinator at the career center, said that in order to operate them commercially, "You need a remote pilot certificate, you have to take an exam from the FAA, pass that exam, and keep that certificate with you all the time. And every drone you own has to have its own registration number."

For more information on drone regulations, you can visit faa.gov/uas.