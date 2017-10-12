Auto Parkit owner asks Warren officials for patience

Some of America's most well-known companies are urging the Supreme Court to decide whether a federal law prohibits discrimination based on a person's sexual orientation.More >>
Evidenced by the record number of overdoses recorded in Trumbull County last month, the opioid epidemic continues to plague our community. So Wednesday night, the Mahoning Valley Association of Churches sponsored a forum at Mineral Ridge High School to educate the public on hope, healing and recovery.More >>
Christopher Allen says the owners of the old Delphi Packard Electric plant have filed for bankruptcy and it's delaying the sale to his company.More >>
Pennsylvania is getting yet another extension to comply with a federal law that requires driver's licenses meet anti-terrorism standards.More >>
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is making Pennsylvania the 38th state to enact a "right to try" law that gives the terminally ill an avenue to try experimental treatments that aren't fully approved by the federal...More >>
The governor's office reports Pennsylvania's chief election official has stepped down.More >>
A man charged with and acquitted of a felony for creating a Facebook page that parodied a suburban Cleveland police department is suing the city, saying it violated his right to free speech.More >>
Authorities say a falling object at a construction site struck and killed a man in Cleveland.More >>
A Pennsylvania woman whose body was found dumped in some woods of a secluded road is a homicide victim, though authorities aren't saying precisely how she died.More >>
Investigators say Alina Sheykhet filed a protective order against Matthew Darby just days before she was brutally murdered in her off-campus apartment.More >>
A backup quarterback has been cut from his Pennsylvania college football team for kneeling during the national anthem before a game Saturday.More >>
Penn State says students who don't have up-to-date vaccinations won't be able to register for spring classes.More >>
A Pennsylvania man charged with drunken driving after he hit and killed a 29-year-old pregnant woman who was standing beside her broken down vehicle has pleaded guilty.More >>
A 60-year-old Ohio man has been charged with child endangerment after his grandson was found wandering in rush hour traffic.More >>
Toledo police say two 18-year-olds have been found fatally shot inside a car parked behind a home.More >>
Former Penn State athletic director Tim Curley has been released from jail after 2½ months and is now serving the house-arrest portion of his sentence in the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse scandal.More >>
