Plane crashes in Gustavus Township

A small four person plane crashed in Gustavus Township in Trumbull County Monday evening.

The Trumbull County post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the plane went down near the 3500 block of Gardner Barclay Road at around 9:10 p.m.

The plane was trying to land on a private airstrip, but missed and crashed into farmland.

A father and son were in the plane, aged 70 and 50 respectively.

The father was taken to St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Youngstown with minor injuries.

His son was not injured in the incident and was at the scene of the crash walking around.

This is a developing story. 21 News will update the story as soon as new information is acquired.