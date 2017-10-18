Obamacare sign up deadline ahead

The time period to sign up for Obamacare or the Affordable Care Act begins next week.

But with all the changes to the health care plan proposed by the President, where does that leave the consumer?

The President and Congress are still at odds over what changes to make to Obamacare.

Meanwhile, the time to sign up the Affordable Care Act begins November 1st and continues through December 15th.

If you live in Ohio and signed up for the ACA and have an individual plan through Anthem, you have until the end of the year to find another carrier. Anthem is pulling out because they aren't getting paid.

"The government is so far behind in paying these subsidies that it wasn't really worth these carriers to stay in the market such as United Healthcare, Anthem, and Aetna. They just pulled out because the government owes them so much money," said Ray Kashmiry of R. Kashmiry and Associates out of Boardman.

The company helps people find health insurance. They say there are only three companies to get health care from in Ohio through the ACA: Caresource, Medical Mutual, and Molina.

Kashmiry says the ACA does need to be changed but most subsidies need to stay to make it work.

"We need it fixed. I'd like to see a menu. If you want maternity you pick maternity. If you want prescription drugs you pick prescription drug and they should all be priced accordingly," Kashmiry said.

The ACA requires a lot of government funding and President Trump says he doesn't want the insurance companies to get rich off of it.

Meanwhile, a bipartisan health care deal was reached by Congressional leaders. Now everyone just has to get on the same page to make it work. Until then consumers are going to be left up in the air about their healthcare.