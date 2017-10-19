Opioid Solutions: Ohio puts out call for new ideas to combat epidemic

A survey finds that children in lower-income families spend more time watching TV or using electronic devices than kids in more affluent homes.More >>
A survey finds that children in lower-income families spend more time watching TV or using electronic devices than kids in more affluent homes.More >>
Two suspects were indicted by a Mahoning County Grand Jury on Wednesday, accused of stealing several thousand dollars from the county.More >>
Two suspects were indicted by a Mahoning County Grand Jury on Wednesday, accused of stealing several thousand dollars from the county.More >>
The U.S. Marshal’s Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is seeking assistance in identifying an unknown male.More >>
The U.S. Marshal’s Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is seeking assistance in identifying an unknown male.More >>
As part of our solution-based reporting on the addiction crisis, we traveled to the state's capital, where in an unusual move, Ohio is putting a call out to the world for new ideas to combat the opioid epidemic.More >>
As part of our solution-based reporting on the addiction crisis, we traveled to the state's capital, where in an unusual move, Ohio is putting a call out to the world for new ideas to combat the opioid epidemic.More >>
Youngstown State University students could soon see a tuition freeze for all four years of college if a new program is implemented by the university trustees.More >>
Youngstown State University students could soon see a tuition freeze for all four years of college if a new program is implemented by the university trustees.More >>
Two young men are facing murder charges for a homicide on Youngstown's west side.More >>
Two young men are facing murder charges for a homicide on Youngstown's west side.More >>
Philadelphia police were investigating two separate shootings that left one teen dead and another critically wounded.More >>
Philadelphia police were investigating two separate shootings that left one teen dead and another critically wounded.More >>
A man who was turned down by Penn State for rental space to hold an appearance by white nationalist Richard Spencer is suing the university.More >>
A man who was turned down by Penn State for rental space to hold an appearance by white nationalist Richard Spencer is suing the university.More >>
Police say an elementary school teacher was hit in the face with a brick and dragged from her car in Pittsburgh after a dispute with the parents of one of her students.More >>
A woman who claims a Pittsburgh elementary school teacher choked her daughter while disciplining her has been charged with following the teacher after school, hitting her with a brick and then pulling her from her car and...More >>
Police have filed new and unrelated rape charges against the man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, a University of Pittsburgh student who was found dead earlier this month in her off-campus home.More >>
Police have filed new and unrelated rape charges against the man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, a University of Pittsburgh student who was found dead earlier this month in her off-campus home.More >>
Authorities say the body of a 17-year-old high school senior has been found in a southern Ohio city.More >>
Authorities say the body of a 17-year-old high school senior has been found in a southern Ohio city.More >>
Police say a gun has been found on a third-grader who told authorities he'd been bullied at a southwest Ohio elementary school.More >>
Police say a gun has been found on a third-grader who told authorities he'd been bullied at a southwest Ohio elementary school.More >>
Pennsylvania's highest court is throwing out an element of the state's business loss carry-over tax deduction, a case with implications for the state's finances.More >>
Pennsylvania's highest court is throwing out an element of the state's business loss carry-over tax deduction, a case with implications for the state's finances.More >>
A suburban Cleveland man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his daughter while she slept, saying he believed she disrespected his rules by coming home late and not cleaning her room.More >>
A suburban Cleveland man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his daughter while she slept, saying he believed she disrespected his rules by coming home late and not cleaning her room.More >>
The FBI has charged two women with trying to rob a bank in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains while dressed as nuns.More >>
Two women have been charged with trying to rob a bank in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains while dressed as nuns.More >>
An Ohio defendant who vowed he was penniless and couldn't pay a fine now faces a big one after deputies escorting him from court found he had over $4,000 in his clothes.More >>
An Ohio defendant who vowed he was penniless and couldn't pay a fine now faces a big one after deputies escorting him from court found he had over $4,000 in his clothes.More >>