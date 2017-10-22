Stir It Up: Pork with Autumn Vegetables

Pork with Autumn Vegetables

16 small red potatoes

28 ounces of sauerkraut, rinsed and well drained (this in one large bag or 2 cans of sauerkraut

2 large granny smith apples, peeled and cut into large cubes

1 pound kielbasa, cut into 16 wedges

2 to 3 tablespoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon caraway seeds

1 teaspoon salt, divided

1 teaspoon pepper, divided

3-pound boneless pork loin roast or pork shoulder

3 to 4 tablespoons canola oil

Grease a 13 by 9-inch baking dish or 6-quart slow cooker. Cut the pork roast in half and season with half of the salt and pepper. In a large skillet sear the pork on both sides and place in the prepared dish. Cover the meat with the sauerkraut, potatoes, apples and sausage rounds. Mix the brown sugar, caraway seed and remaining salt and pepper together and sprinkle over the vegetables. Cover with the slow cooker lid or foil. Cook in the slow cooker for 8 to 10 hours on “low” or bake in a 300 degree preheated oven for 2 1/2 to 3 hours.

The meal is done when the pork and vegetables are tender.