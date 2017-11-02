GM Lordstown employees could see downtime to start 2018

General Motors employees could ring in the New Year with more downtime. However, officials say it's not clear yet whether that will happen or not.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the union said that the first two weeks of January are being reserved as "placeholders" for downtime.

According to union officials, the announcement does not mean that there will necessarily be downtime.

Rather, if it's determined that the plant needs weeks off, those will become scheduled downtime.

According to the UAW 1714's post, any down times are subject to change.

Robert Morales, the President of what was the UAW 1714, before it became absorbed into the UAW 1112, said that they know the production is slower and last year around the same time they had some downtime.

The announcement of the possible downtime comes just 24 hours after General Motors reported the worst sales performance of the Lordstown made Chevy Cruze over the past twelve months.

GM on Wednesday reported that it delivered 11,129 of the small, Lordstown-manufactured cars in October; a 35% drop in sales from the same month last year.



