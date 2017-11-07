Jury declines death penalty sentence for Nasser Hamad

The jury that convicted a Howland man of killing two people and wounding three others has decided how he will be punished for the crimes.

Deliberations picked back up Wednesday morning in the penalty phase of the Nasser Hamad murder case.

After approximately 10 hours of deliberating on Tuesday and Wednesday jurors returned a verdict saying that the prosecutors had not proven beyond a reasonable doubt that the aggravated circumstances outweighed the factors surrounding the deadly shooting.

The jury declined a death penalty sentence and instead suggested life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years on the two aggravated murder charges.

Judge Ronald Rice will take the jury's recommendation under consideration.

Hamad and his attorneys will return to the courtroom one more time on Thursday afternoon to hear Judge Rice's sentence.

Hamad was convicted of on two charges of aggravated murder, and several counts of attempted aggravated murder last week following his trial in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

That conviction carried the possibility of a death penalty sentence.

Investigators say Hamad fatally shot 19-year-old Josh Haber and 20-year-old Joshua Williams during a confrontation outside his Niles-Cortland Road home on February 25.

Forty-three-year-old April Trent and 20-year-old Bryce Hendrickson were seriously injured in the shooting. A 17-year-old boy was not seriously harmed.