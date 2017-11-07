Jury declines death penalty sentence for Nasser Hamad

A Cleveland area woman is free on bond after pleading not guilty to charges filed in connection with a traffic accident that claimed the life of a veteran Youngstown fireman.More >>
Officials say Ohioans turned in more than 35,000 pounds (15,876 kilograms) of unused, expired or unwanted prescription drugs last month during the most recent National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.More >>
The jury that convicted a Howland man of killing two people and wounding three others has decided how he will be punished for the crimes.More >>
Youngstown Mayor-Elect Jamael Tito Brown says he'll be appointing a new finance director when he takes office in January.More >>
Authorities in Austintown and Youngstown are investigating a police pursuit that ended with three vehicles involved in a crash and the arrest of a Youngstown man.More >>
A former Ohio school superintendent who resigned amid an investigation and was later banned from district property has been elected to its school board.More >>
An Ohio man is facing multiple charges after police say he raped and robbed three teenage girls at gunpoint.More >>
Police have identified the suspect in the shooting of a Pennsylvania State Police trooper.More >>
A national pet store chain says it's investigating the death of a dog that was attacked in the grooming area of one of its Pennsylvania stores.More >>
Officials say a woman has died and a man remains hospitalized following a home explosion in central Ohio.More >>
Police have arrested a man in Pennsylvania after a 39-year-old woman was killed and her teen daughter injured in a double shooting.More >>
Firefighters say a house explosion in central Ohio left two people injured, one of them severely.More >>
Police near Cincinnati say a boy who was hit by a vehicle has died, and two other children hurt in the apparent accident were treated at hospitals.More >>
Authorities are investigating a possible homicide after a man's body was found in a Cleveland park.More >>
Officials say Ohio's opioid crisis is stretching the state's foster care system as more and more children are removed from the homes of their drug-addicted parents.More >>
