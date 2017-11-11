Troopers: Man crashes into Warren creek after suffering medical issue

A Warren man is in the hospital after his car side-swiped a building and rolled over into a creek.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon around 4:40 p.m.

Troopers said the 56-year-old driver had suffered a medical issue while driving northbound on State Route 45, causing him to lose control of his vehicle.

The man struck a building and several signs before tumbling down the slope into the creek, according to troopers.

The car was damaged in many places from the accident.

"It was a pretty steep embankment here. It took a little bit to try and get the car up from the brush and obviously back up onto the road," said Sgt. Daniel Jessie of the Warren post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the victim was transported to Trumbull Memorial Hospital but didn't appear injured in the crash.