Youngstown is home to an Australian Company's first US branch

An Australian company is opening it's first United States branch in Youngstown.

Ai-Media produces closed captioning for anything from online videos, to college lectures, using the technology to aid education of those with hearing impairments, or learning differences.

The new business means new jobs for the city.

"[Employees] will be making upwards of twenty-five dollars an hour...that's a good solid middle class living here..." says Congressman Tim Ryan, "and it's going to ripple throughout...and this is just the beginning...They want to grow here, hundreds and hundreds more jobs. So we are extremely thrilled about this".

There were over 700 applicants for the initial positions. Of those, fourteen have rceived positions with the company.

The new employees have had various jobs-some of them former GM employees.

After more than three weeks training, learning captioning through re-speech, they can now begin their new jobs working from home.