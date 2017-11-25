A much cooler Sunday with some sunshine! - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

A much cooler Sunday with some sunshine!

Posted: Updated:
By AJ Harris, Weekend Weather Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
Connect

A few isolated flurries could stick around for Sunday morning, but as the day goes on clouds will decrease and there will be plenty of sunshine!

Sunday will be much cooler with high temperatures struggling to make it out of the upper 30's.

Sunshine will stick around for the beginning of the work week and temperatures will start to heat up. By Tuesday daytime highs will reach the upper 50's before another cool down on Wednesday. 

The chance for rain  will return on Thursday evening with showers and snow possible through the beginning of the day on Friday.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms