A much cooler Sunday with some sunshine!

A few isolated flurries could stick around for Sunday morning, but as the day goes on clouds will decrease and there will be plenty of sunshine!

Sunday will be much cooler with high temperatures struggling to make it out of the upper 30's.

Sunshine will stick around for the beginning of the work week and temperatures will start to heat up. By Tuesday daytime highs will reach the upper 50's before another cool down on Wednesday.

The chance for rain will return on Thursday evening with showers and snow possible through the beginning of the day on Friday.