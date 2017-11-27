Higher costs in Trumbull County linked to opioid epidemic

Balancing the budget in 2018 will require a continued effort to keep spending down in Trumbull County.

The opioid epidemic is making it difficult to control costs as departments in Trumbull County are told to keep budgets lean.

The Trumbull County Sheriff's Office and 911 Dispatch Center both reported increase allocation of resources and services somehow linked to the drug epidemic.

At budget hearings with Trumbull County commissioners on Monday, Major Dan Mason detailed how an increase of inmates linked to drug-related crimes or addiction is expected to cost the department more money when it comes to providing meals and covering medical expenses.

"A lot of times when people are using the drugs, their health is failing and when they come into the jail, then we have to see to it that all those ailments that they bring in are treated inside our facility," Mason said.

If an inmate needs medical care beyond what can be provided within the jail, then the county must cover the expense of treatment at a hospital.

Inmate housing at the county jail was over capacity several times during the summer. Mason says the jail's max capacity is 315 inmates, but the jail held up to 370 during peak times this year.

Trumbull County 911 dispatchers are fielding more calls for help. The center took in 14,000 calls in 2016 and has recorded 17,500 calls in 2017.

Officials are linking the 25 percent increase to the deadly epidemic.

Not having enough ambulances during peak times is another concern and it's believed the drug supply chain could be the trigger when calls hit a tipping point.

"I think we have to relook at that whole scenario out there and what it's going to take to get more ambulances," said Ernie Cook, 911 Dispatch Center Director.

The county is expected to fund a budget of $45 million next year.

County departments leaders say the strain of the epidemic is surfacing that's why they're asking commissioners keep the growing costs to handle it in mind.