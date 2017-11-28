Great Groceries: Beef and Veggie Soup - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Great Groceries: Beef and Veggie Soup

Beef and Veggie Soup

1 1/2 lbs. beef roast, cut into 1-inch pieces
1 Tbsp. olive oil
1 onion, diced
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 cup diced carrots
4 cups chopped cabbage 
1 cup green beans
2 bell peppers, chopped
1 can (28 oz.) diced tomatoes, undrained
6 cups low-sodium beef broth
2 Tbsp. tomato paste
1 bay leaf
1/2 tsp. dried thyme
1/2 tsp. dried basil
1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
2 cups sliced zucchini


Season beef with salt and pepper. In a large pot sauté beef in oil until browned. Add onion and garlic over medium heat until slightly softened. Add carrots, cabbage and green beans; cook for 5 minutes. Stir in bell peppers, tomatoes, broth, tomato paste, bay leaf, thyme, basil and pepper. Simmer for 7 to 8 minutes. 

Add in zucchini. Simmer for an additional 5 minutes or until softened. Remove bay leaf before serving.

