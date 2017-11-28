Great Groceries: Beef and Veggie Soup

Beef and Veggie Soup

1 1/2 lbs. beef roast, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup diced carrots

4 cups chopped cabbage

1 cup green beans

2 bell peppers, chopped

1 can (28 oz.) diced tomatoes, undrained

6 cups low-sodium beef broth

2 Tbsp. tomato paste

1 bay leaf

1/2 tsp. dried thyme

1/2 tsp. dried basil

1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

2 cups sliced zucchini



Season beef with salt and pepper. In a large pot sauté beef in oil until browned. Add onion and garlic over medium heat until slightly softened. Add carrots, cabbage and green beans; cook for 5 minutes. Stir in bell peppers, tomatoes, broth, tomato paste, bay leaf, thyme, basil and pepper. Simmer for 7 to 8 minutes.

Add in zucchini. Simmer for an additional 5 minutes or until softened. Remove bay leaf before serving.