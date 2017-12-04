Students in Warren learn about computer science during Hour of Code

Students around the world are practicing their computer skills.

At John F. Kennedy Catholic, many took part in the event known as the Hour of Code on Monday, a program that encourages learning the fundamentals of technology during Computer Science Education Week.

The vast majority of computer science jobs are held by men, but the district is working to change that trend by encouraging more female students and minority female students to participate.

"They can be anything that they want, and all of our boys and girls have had the opportunity here to check out computer science, because the way that the world is going, everything has a computer in it," Alyse Consiglio said, principal at John F. Kennedy Catholic's upper campus.

Nearly every student in the district spent 60 minutes practicing how to give a computer instructions on what to do during the Hour of Code.

The Hour of Code event is part of a worldwide initiative, with more than 180 countries participating. So far, more than 450 million students have signed up.

As the school encourages girls to learn more about fields that focus on math and science, 7th Grader Sarina Massacci already knows how important it is to have these skills.

"Maybe if they want to be an engineer, most all jobs, you need to know how to use math and know how to do different things," Massacci said.