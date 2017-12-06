Relief coming to Mineral Ridge for low water pressure issue - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Relief coming to Mineral Ridge for low water pressure issue

By Michelle Nicks, Reporter
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio -

Relief is coming to water customers in Mineral Ridge who have had to deal with low water pressure for years.

Now Trumbull County Commissioners and the Sanitary Engineers have finally tapped in to a way to fix the problem.

For years a necessary resource we sometimes take for granted has run in short supply in the older sections of Mineral Ridge.

Weathersfield Trustee Mike McBride says residents came to him when he was first elected to talk about the problem, "I was in office about a week and a man come to me with soap in his hair and said coach what are you going to do about this since you are now a trustee?"

Water pressure has been low for some of the 1100 residents in Mineral Ridge for as long as they can remember, and some say they've never been able to figure out why.

Lisa Cameron who has lived in her home for 14 years tells 21 News, "I didn't know what the problem was, I did not know at all.  I thought quite honestly it was may house.  I thought I was the only one suffering from the problem, and it's distressing to find that it's a wide issue."

Now Trumbull County Commissioners have approved the Mineral Ridge Hydraulic Improvements Project that will call for a "water tower" to be built on the property of the township administration building on Prosepct Street in the Fall of 2018. 

Gary Newbrough is the Deputy Sanitary Engineer for Trumbull County, "There are just some areas at the higher elevations of Mineral Ridge that just don't have enough water pressure." 

The total cost of the water project will run in the neighborhood of 
$3.1 to $3.2 dollars.  Money that's been collected through the replacement improvement fee of $2 per month for about the last 10 years.  That along with a zero percent loan from the Ohio Public Works Commission.

Residents experiencing low water pressure should hopefully see a difference in the water pressure by the summer of 2019.

