New restaurant planned for downtown Youngstown

Youngstown City Council gave their approval Wednesday night, for the city to sell a recently purchased piece of property they hope will add to the city's entertainment district.

The Former St. Vincent DePaul building is on Front Street, not far from the city's amphitheater project. The empty building will be sold to the Winner Group Holdings for $79,000 to be transformed into a restaurant.

If all goes, as planned the restaurant will open within a year of the amphitheater opening.

