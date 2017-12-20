Production company expresses interest in Youngstown

Youngstown is backing the efforts of a local production company that plans to film a movie here in the city, sometime next fall.

Wednesday night, Council authorized the Board of Control to negotiate terms and enter into an agreement with Roadkill McGillicutty Production, LLC.

According to the International Movie Database, Roadkill McGillicutty is the story of a roadkill cleaner and his father, a retired taxidermy artist.

The city is providing the production company a $2.5 million float loan. According to city leaders, two of the producers are from the local area.

"I think there are some intangibles we get from this in terms of it being a new face for Youngstown. (It's) not the standard type of projects we work with, so diversifying ourselves so Youngstown can be looked at for different functions," said Community Planning and Economic Development Director T. Sharon Woodberry.

Specific locations for filming in the city haven't been worked out yet, but city leaders say there is interest in Millcreek Park and Rayen Stadium.