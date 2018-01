What You Need:

2 Original Crescent Rolls (Can)

1 Whole Berry Cranberry Sauce (Can)

1 Lemon

1 Brie Cheese 8oz

Mini Muffin Pan



Preheat oven to 325’



Set the Brie out to soften, unroll the crescent dough

and press down to make one large piece. Cut the

dough to fit the muffin tin, press to form a pocket.

Cube the Brie Cheese, place one inside each of the

crescent dough pocket, top with a teaspoon of

cranberry sauce, garnish with lemon zest. Bake for 5

minutes, or golden brown. Serve hot/warm & enjoy!