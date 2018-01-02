Downtown Circle owner facing deportation

A downtown business owner is expected to be deported in less than a week.

Amer Adi Othman, the owner of the Downtown Circle who frequently goes by Al Adi, faces deportation after decades of legal battles.

"What happened is injustice and it's pathetic," Adi said.

The Downtown Circle owner says he moved from Jordan to the United States when he was 19-years-old.

He says he settled down in San Diego in 1979, married his first wife, and received a green card.

Adi says he moved to Youngstown, Ohio following their divorce, and eventually met his new wife.

They reportedly moved out of the country for several years and when they returned, Al Adi's green card was confiscated.

Al Adi says that he has been fighting the decision, trying again to file for a green card.

But Adi says his request for citizenship was denied because of "a claim that the marriage from 1979 was fraudulent."

After years of appeals and what he says was hundreds of thousands of dollars in a legal fight, Adi says his time is up and he must return to Jordan on January 7.

Adi emphasizes that he has no criminal record, a family including four daughters and a business that has helped make an investment in the community.

"People who have dreams and had dreams and came to this country to look for an opportunity to feel free, they can't be deported like that, it's not right and it's not American," Adi said.

Valley Congressman Tim Ryan fought for years to keep Adi off the deportation list by pushing for a private bill to keep him here, but that pending legislation doesn't make the cut under the Trump administration's ICE enforcement.

Ryan says Adi did everything right.

"It's unbelievable that the president would go out of his way to deport someone who's had such a positive impact for our community and the country," Ryan said.

Congressman Ryan released a statement Tuesday condemning the Trump Administration for deporting Adi.

"The case of Amer Othman is a tragic illustration of the abject failure of our immigration system and why it must be fixed. Amer has lived in this country since the age of 19, is happily married with four children, and is a successful local business owner. He is contributing mightily to Youngstown and our country. He does not deserve to be deported, and I am proud to have introduced a bill that, for a time, prevented his deportation. It was a long-standing policy at the Department of Homeland Security not to deport people who are the subject of introduced legislation. The Trump Administration’s decision to ignore this policy is what led to Amer’s deportation order. Amer’s wife, his children, and the entire community of people who care about him deserve better. This a disgrace and only worsens our already broken immigration system." -Congressman Tim Ryan

Adi says he will continue to fight to return to the U.S. In the meantime, he's organizing his business affairs so he can help his family run his businesses while he's living abroad.

"I do consider myself an American and I consider Youngstown as my city and I don't care what anybody says," Adi said. "I have to leave, but I will keep fighting."