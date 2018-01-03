Mill Creek asks for public input on Idora Bridge reparation

A selection committee must once again fill two spots on the Mill Creek MetroParks Board of Commissioners.More >>
Just one day before he was scheduled for sentencing, a Columbiana County man has changed his mind about pleading guilty to murdering a Wellsville man and dumping his body in a pile of trash.More >>
Two more Valley Kmart stores will be closing their doors shortly.More >>
Youngstown Fire Department Chief John O'Neill has given the green light for residents to move back into the Wick Tower Suites.More >>
Authorities say a man used cash from a southwest Ohio bank robbery to buy his fiancee an engagement ring.More >>
Police have arrested a man who they say left a gun at home where a 10-year-old boy found it and shot his 6-year-old sister, thinking the weapon was a toy.More >>
A commuter train heading to Philadelphia hit a car Thursday morning, killing a person in the vehicle.More >>
The rector of a retirement home for Roman Catholic priests who was convicted of embezzling a half-million dollars has been sentenced to eight months in federal prison.More >>
A 46-year-old woman has been found guilty of charges related to the methadone overdose death of her grandson in Cleveland.More >>
A healthcare executive says he saw an eagle snatch his sister's little white dog.More >>
Airbnb says it has permanently banned a man who threw a huge New Year's party at a house in suburban Cleveland where he was renting a room.More >>
The state says it's closing a southeastern Ohio prison unit housing about 430 inmates to save money.More >>
The mother of a 2-year-old Ohio girl who was starved and beaten to death has pleaded no contest to murder and child endangering charges.More >>
