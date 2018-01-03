Mill Creek asks for public input on Idora Bridge reparation

Mill Creek MetroParks is asking for the public's input on repairing the Idora Bridge this summer.

The bridge is on East Park Drive approximately .25 miles north of U.S. Route 62 in the Mill Creek Park Historic District.

The proposed rehabilitation includes cleaning the existing structure, replacing the bridge railing, extending the concrete bridge sidewalk approximately 50 feet, replacing the displaced concrete curb, installing a catch basin and headwall, resurfacing the bridge deck among other smaller things.

The improvement is scheduled to begin this summer.

The estimated cost is around $250,000, with 80% of the cost being covered by a Federal Highway Administration Surface Transportation Program Grant.

The Idora Bridge will remain open to pedestrian and bicycle traffic while under construction but will be closed to vehicular traffic.