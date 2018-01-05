Ice rink open at Boardman Park

There's a place for the kids to play in Boardman during this extra long weekend of cold weather.

Boardman Township Park has opened an outdoor ice skating for free unsupervised public skating.

The rink is located adjacent to the parking lot at the park’s Southern Blvd. entrance.

Skating is only allowed when ice conditions are safe and the open sign is posted at the ice rink.

The natural outdoor rink is subject to changing weather conditions; therefore, the condition of the ice surface may fluctuate according to park officials.

There is no skating when the closed sign is posted.

The rules and regulations are also posted at the rink.

The rink will be open Monday through Sunday as follows:

Non-Contact Hockey - 10 am to 1 pm Open Skating - 1 pm to 4 pm Non-Contact Hockey - 4 pm to 6 pm Open Skating - 6 pm to 9 pm – Monday – Thursday & Sunday Open Skating – 6 pm to 10 pm – Friday & Saturday

If no hockey players are using the rink during the hours designated for hockey, then open skating is permitted.

The park does not provide skate rentals.

All non-contact hockey players must use approved equipment including certified helmets and faceguards, and provide their own goals.

The park will provide a fire pit and benches at the rink.

Skaters are reminded to dress for the weather conditions and to wear properly fitted skates.