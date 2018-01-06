Internet restored to AT&T customers in greater Youngstown - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Internet restored to AT&T customers in greater Youngstown

By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
After several hours without internet, AT&T customers should expect their internet to be back in working order. 

A representative from the company said service was fully restored this morning for wireline customers in the greater Youngstown area.

The issues were caused by equipment affected by severe cold and icy conditions.

A representative from AT&T told 21 News technicians worked around the clock to get the problem fixed. 

Earlier, DownDetector.com showed a large circle around the Youngstown area where the outages were taking place. 

