PennDOT warns drivers of Friday's bad roads - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

PennDOT warns drivers of Friday's bad roads

Posted: Updated:
By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
Connect

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 11 is warning drivers to use caution if they have to go out on the roads Friday night. 

While it may be warm throughout the day, the dropping temperatures at night will cause water to freeze. 

Around 6 inches of freezing rain and snow are expected in Lawrence and Beaver counties. High winds and low temperatures in Allegheny County could mean slippery conditions if combined with a little bit of snow or freezing rain. 

PennDOT warns drivers that the roads won't be completely clear while this snow and freezing rain is falling, so wet looking roads may actually be ice covered.

PennDOT suggests that you slow down, drive at a speed that is appropriate for the conditions, turn on your headlights and increase your following distance to at least 6 cars long.  

Crews will be ready around the clock with plow trucks ready to clear the roads to keep cars safe while driving.

Road conditions are constantly updated on 511PA's website

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Canfield surgeon helps Make- A- Wish Foundation

    Canfield surgeon helps Make- A- Wish Foundation

    Friday, January 12 2018 12:59 AM EST2018-01-12 05:59:40 GMT
    Doctor Douglas Musser is a surgeon at Youngstown Orthopedics Associates. He is helping Make A wish Foundation by just doing his job. A $15,000 thousand check was presented to Make A Wish Foundation's Ohio Chapter on Thursday thanks to Doctor Musser's partnership with Spinal Elements.  The California based company launched a program called "Be a Hero" in 2012. The program donates a percentage of the profits that are earned from the sale of  bone graft material to...More >>
    Doctor Douglas Musser is a surgeon at Youngstown Orthopedics Associates. He is helping Make A wish Foundation by just doing his job. A $15,000 thousand check was presented to Make A Wish Foundation's Ohio Chapter on Thursday thanks to Doctor Musser's partnership with Spinal Elements.  The California based company launched a program called "Be a Hero" in 2012. The program donates a percentage of the profits that are earned from the sale of  bone graft material to...More >>

  • DeWine speaks out on detox beds, drug education

    DeWine speaks out on detox beds, drug education

    Thursday, January 11 2018 11:52 PM EST2018-01-12 04:52:38 GMT

    The state of Ohio recently gave the Valley quarter of a million dollars to combat the opioid epidemic by expanding detox beds.  Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said the opioid crisis impacts more than just those doing drugs.  

    More >>

    The state of Ohio recently gave the Valley quarter of a million dollars to combat the opioid epidemic by expanding detox beds.  Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said the opioid crisis impacts more than just those doing drugs.  

    More >>

  • Liberty PD ask for help identifying Metro PCS pillagers

    Liberty PD ask for help identifying Metro PCS pillagers

    Thursday, January 11 2018 11:13 PM EST2018-01-12 04:13:13 GMT

    Liberty police are asking for help identifying two men who broke into the Belmont Avenue Metro PCS. 

    More >>

    Liberty police are asking for help identifying two men who broke into the Belmont Avenue Metro PCS. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms