PennDOT warns drivers of Friday's bad roads

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 11 is warning drivers to use caution if they have to go out on the roads Friday night.

While it may be warm throughout the day, the dropping temperatures at night will cause water to freeze.

Around 6 inches of freezing rain and snow are expected in Lawrence and Beaver counties. High winds and low temperatures in Allegheny County could mean slippery conditions if combined with a little bit of snow or freezing rain.

PennDOT warns drivers that the roads won't be completely clear while this snow and freezing rain is falling, so wet looking roads may actually be ice covered.

PennDOT suggests that you slow down, drive at a speed that is appropriate for the conditions, turn on your headlights and increase your following distance to at least 6 cars long.

Crews will be ready around the clock with plow trucks ready to clear the roads to keep cars safe while driving.

Road conditions are constantly updated on 511PA's website.