Frozen biscuits recalled for possible listeria risk

A popular frozen food company is pulling biscuits from the shelves in nearly two dozen states, including Pennsylvania. 

Hom/Ade Foods, Inc is voluntarily recalling Mary B's® brand biscuits due to potential listeria contamination. 

According to a release, the problem was discovered in a product sampling conducted by an outside co-packer, who manufactured the product.

Officials say the bacteria "Listeria monocytogenes" can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. 

A press release says there have been no reported illnesses to date associated with these products. Hom/Ade Foods Inc. says they have voluntarily recalled all affected products and is working with the FDA and supplier to fix the problem. 

The Mary B's products affected are frozen bagged biscuits with the UPC codes listed below.

 All "Best If Used By" dates BEFORE September 23, 2018, and with the letter "M" immediately after the date are included in the recall. The code may be found on the back of the bag, lower right corner. The company says no other code dates are included in the recall. 

Products were distributed to AL, AR, CA, FL, GA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, MS, NC, OK, OR, PA, SC, TN, TX, VA, WI, WV and sold in retail stores. 

Consumers are urged to return affected products to the place of purchase for a full refund. Customers or consumers with questions may call Hom/Ade Foods Inc. at 1-855-562-7773, Monday to Friday, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Central Time.

The affected packages include:

For more information the full release can be found here:

