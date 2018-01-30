Family of Al Adi takes part in Cleveland rally denouncing deportation

Congressman Tim Ryan used the President's State of the Union address to make his own statement by leaving his guest seat open in honor of Al Adi, the Youngstown businessman who was deported to the country of Jordan, and others who he says are wrongfully targeted for deportation.

It's not a coincidence that on the same day of President Donald Trump's State of the Union Address, a rally denouncing deportation was held in downtown Cleveland.

It's a message that resonates with the family of Al Adi. His wife and daughter were both in attendance.

"Even though he's not here anymore, the fight continues. We're still fighting and hopefully, we get him back really soon," said Al Adi's daughter, Lina Adi.

And although Al Adi wasn't able to join the rally in person, he was able to join through a video message from his native country of Jordan.

Adi spoke briefly with 21 News Reporter Danielle Cotterman.

Adi seemed to be in good spirits. He talked about being reunited with his 90-year-old mother, who he hasn't seen in 20 years.

"It was amazing, the moment when we hugged and kissed," said Adi.

Adi also said he plans to still fight for naturalization.

"Yes, I'm going to keep the fight because I consider that my right and they stripped me out of my right," said Adi.

It's stories like his that are the reasons many are rallying to stand behind immigrants.

Adi said the fight is about more than just him. "It's about all these people that deserve to be residents and deserve to be citizens of the United States of America. They're very productive and they're part of this society."

