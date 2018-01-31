Kids and Flu, what parents need to know

While the overall smoking rate has plummeted among Americans, some smokers still struggle with the habit, a new report shows.More >>
Contrary to what many people believe, the lone star tick does not spread Lyme disease, researchers report.More >>
For people with both atrial fibrillation and heart failure, a procedure called ablation can be life-saving, a new clinical trial shows.More >>
Having a baby? Don't skimp on carbs.More >>
Increasingly, people addicted to opioid painkillers are using dangerously high doses of the diarrhea drug Imodium (loperamide), either to get high or to help ease withdrawal.More >>
Could the so-called Mediterranean diet boost success of infertility treatment involving in vitro fertilization?More >>
Using fentanyl or other opioids alongside other illicit drugs could trigger possibly permanent amnesia caused by brain damage, doctors warn.More >>
Talk therapy can be a cost-effective way to treat teens with depression who don't take or stop using antidepressants, a new study finds.More >>
An experimental saliva-based HIV test shows promise, researchers report.More >>
Older women who carry some extra body fat may face a heightened risk of breast cancer -- even if their weight is normal, a new study finds.More >>
