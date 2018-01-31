Kids and Flu, what parents need to know

We've been reporting on just how bad this flu season is, and especially among children. The CDC is reporting at least 30 flu-associated deaths in children so far.

So how do you know if it's just a cold or the flu? Pediatrician Dr. John Cox says with the flu virus you get sick quick. "A cold sneaks up on you, the flu sucker punches you," Cox said.

His advice to parents is treat first and monitor the symptoms.

"Hit them up with a good dose of Motrin or Advil to make sure that temperature can drop. Make sure that child perks up a little bit and make sure that child is drinking. If those things are happening then watch from home," said Cox.



The doctor's other strong advice is if you're feeling sick, stay home. "Sometimes you don't have the flu but there's a lot of people where you're going to be doing that may have it, so you don't want to get hit with a second virus on top of what you already have, which can happen," the Doctor said.



Cox says flu-associated child deaths can often have other contributing factors. "A lot of times it's an underlying illness, asthma, diabetes, any other chronic illness can really exasperate the flu virus,".



Dr. Cox says it's not too late for your entire family to get the protection of a flu shot because flu season is far from over.

"If you've never had the vaccine the downside of that is you get half a dose and thirty days later the second half, so those kids are going to be partially treated. Kids that have already got the flu shot it still takes two weeks for that flu shot to kick in," according to Cox.



It usually takes about two weeks to get over a bout with influenza.