Giant Eagle's Kale and Lentil Salad

Kale and Lentil Salad

Serves: 2-4 Prep Time: 15 Min.  Cook Time: 30 Min.

Ingredients:
2 Cups Green or Red Lentils 
8 Ounce Grape tomatoes, split 
4 Ounce Goat Cheese
4 Ounces Red Onion, Julienned
6 Cups Kale, Chiffonade 
1 Tablespoons Oil 
Salt and Pepper To Taste 
 

Directions:
1:  Bring 4 Cups of water to a simmer, once simmering add in the lentils and cook until they tender.  While the lentils are cooking prepare all of the vegetables needed.  
2: Once the lentils have cooked, drain the water and add them to a bowl and then toss together with the remaining ingredients.  
3: Use your favorite salad dressing to dress enjoy room temperature or cold.  

