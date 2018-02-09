Lowellville man wanted in two counties

A Lowellville man who is accused of bolting from a courtroom on Thursday is wanted by authorities in both Mahoning and Trumbull Counties.

Officials in Mahoning County Common Pleas Judge Lou D'Apolito's court tell 21 News that Brandon Jones ran from the courtroom during a hearing to revoke his bond.

The Mahoning County Grand Jury indicted 26-year-old Jones, 26, was indicted last month on eight charges including burglary, abduction, criminal damaging and intimidation of a witness.

The charges stem from an incident in Lowellville this past December when Jones allegedly forced his way into a car containing a woman and her eight-month-old baby.

Jones is accused of driving the car to his McGuffey Road residence with the mother and infant inside. When they arrived, Jones grabbed the baby and told the passenger if she calls the police and they come to his house, he was going to kill her.

After over an hour of negotiating with police, the infant was brought out of the house and given back to its mother.

Jones escaped, but was arrested a few days later.

During Jones' hearing on Thursday, court officials say as soon as it was mentioned in court that Girard Municipal Court had issued a warrant for the arrest of Jones, he ran from the court.

Records show that Jones failed to appear for a hearing in Girard court last month to answer a charge of obstructing official business filed by Liberty Township police.

Judge D'Apolito has also issued a warrant for the arrest of Jones.