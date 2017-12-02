Lowellville/Coitsville standoff suspect releases child, escapes

Police were sent to Hawthorne Street in Youngstown on Friday evening in response to a possible shooting, which later turned into a standoff.

A woman told police she was on the couch when her daughter walked inside and woke her up. She said when she got up, she noticed her front door was open and seconds after, heard a loud noise she thought was a gunshot.

When she went to lock the front door, she said she saw Brandon Jones climbing into a car parked in the driveway that belonged to her niece.

The niece, who was at a local Dollar General, told police she went to her aunt's hose with her cousin to pick up some belongings. When in the driveway, she noticed Jones walking towards her vehicle with a chair in his hand.

She told police Jones hit her driver's side window with the chair, causing the window to break. Police observed broken glass in the driveway and a chair lying nearby.

The niece told officials Jones opened the door and pushed her into the passenger's seat. Her 4-year-old daughter was able to get out of the car, but her eight-month-old baby remained in the back seat.

Jones then drove the car - with the infant and mother inside - to his McGuffey Road residence.

When they arrived, Jones grabbed the baby and told the passenger if she calls the police and they come to his house, he is going to kill her. He then walked into the house with the baby.

The woman told police she got into the driver's side of the vehicle and drove to Dollar General. She said while she was driving away from the house, she called her aunt, who then gave the phone to police.

Police brought the woman and negotiators from the Mahoning Valley Crisis Response Team to Jones' McGuffey Road home.

After over an hour of negotiating, the infant was brought out of the house and given back to its mother.

Paramedics looked over the baby and said there seemed to be no apparent injuries. The family did not want any further medical treatment or to have the infant sent to the hospital for further evaluation.

Hours later, police said they were able to make their way into the house and found that Jones was not inside.

At this time, Jones has not been located.