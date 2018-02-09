Child wearing only underwear flees Youngstown home in freezing temps

A Youngstown woman is charged with felony child endangering after police say her ten-year-old daughter ran away from home in single digit temperatures wearing only a pair of underwear.

Members of the Youngstown Police Family Investigative Unit arrested 27-year-old Floayeshia Robinson, saying they believe she is responsible for welts and bruises that officers found on her daughter Thursday night.

Police say the girl, clad only in panties, ran from her mother's West Indianola Avenue home at around 11:30 pm and knocked on the door of a home four blocks away.

The outside temperature at the time was about 7 degrees.

Police took the child to Akron Children’s Hospital to be checked out.

There were three other children in the home, one as young as three months old.

Mahoning County Children's Services have placed all four children with relatives.

Robinson is scheduled to appear for a video arraignment in Youngstown Municipal Court.