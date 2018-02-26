A.G. candidate calls for inventory, change to Ohio schools' security plans

The current State Auditor, and a Republican candidate for Ohio's Attorney General spot wants a new program put in place to examine and improve the status of security in the state's schools.

Auditor of State Dave Yost unveiled a three-point plan- the first step of which is conducting an inventory- gathering information on all of the security measures in place in all of the 5,200 school buildings in the Buckeye State.

According to Yost's plan, the Ohio Department of Education would partner with Homeland Security and local schools and their corresponding law enforcement agencies.

A "checklist" would be compiled to establish how safe or vulnerable each school building is.Yost says the checklist will include entry and exit points, electronic locks, lockdown zones, video camera surveillance systems, communications systems, and the number of school resource officers.

From there, Yost suggests that the results of the inventories be used to prioritize which schools and projects receive the help first.

"It is not enough to merely send money to local schools and hope for the best; nor is every school in equal need of state assistance," reads Yost's plan.

The inventory would allow officials to look at who can gain access to a school building and what is needed to limit that.

According to Yost, "most government offices and many businesses protect workers by limiting who can enter a building or an area of a building. This is accomplished by limiting the number of entry points, often to only one."

However, Yost says that a similar feature is not common in schools across Ohio.

Yost's plan calls for prioritizing schools which would need architectural changes to limit the entrances, from there, the program would look to install electronic lock systems, remote controlled lockdown zones, video surveillance systems, and communication methods.

According to the Auditor's plan, Ohio already issued $11 billion in school construction bonds- his plan would call for an additional $100 million for school security improvements.

Yost says that his plan would mirror a program which was instituted in Ohio by State Supreme Court Justice Tom Moyer which required that all county courthouses implement a single entranceway, to be manned by a guard with a metal detector.

"These changes were not universally welcomed at first, but today these precautions are second nature," says Yost. "Similar changes in our schools will also be met with resistance- but the need to secure our schools is at least as great as the need to secure our courthouses was 20 years ago."

The third leg of Auditor Yost's plan would take advantage of school staff volunteers who have prior military or law enforcement experience in order to better protect the schools.

While Yost admits that responding to "a mass killer situation ideally asks for more than an armed citizen", he suggests that teachers and staff with prior backgrounds in law enforcement or the armed services can provide a crucial first line of defense on the site of a school shooting.

Yost argues that the Ohio Police Officers Traning Academy should develop a "school-specific advanced training program".

In the plan, Yost says that the training program should "exceed the requirements for a concealed carry license, and include additional training designed to simulate the stress and confusion of a school attack."

Yost references a plan that is already in place in Shelby County where schools have weapons kept secured in biometric lockboxes that are only accessible to trained and permitted staff.

"No teacher should be required to be armed, of course, and local districts should be allowed to decide whether to participate," conceded Yost. "But having well-trained volunteers on-site will unquestionably make for a faster response, and save lives."

"We need to protect our kids at school at least as well as we protect our politicians at work," Yost said. "This program takes the same proven tactics and technology we use in government offices—and many private businesses—and puts them to work in our schools, where our greatest treasures are."