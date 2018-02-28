Great Groceries: Turkey Stuffing Rolls - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Great Groceries: Turkey Stuffing Rolls

Turkey Stuffing Rolls

16 oz. smoked or roasted turkey breast, sliced semi-thick
3 stalks celery, chopped
1 onion, chopped
2 Tbsp. olive oil
1 (6 oz.) package stuffing mix
1 (16 oz.) jar turkey gravy
1 (10 oz.) can cream of chicken soup
Green beans or corn


Preheat oven to 350º

In a pot, sauté celery and onion in olive oil. Prepare stuffing according to package directions and add to celery and onion.

In a small sauce pan over medium heat, mix turkey gravy and cream of chicken soup. Cook until heated through.

Spoon 1/4 cup prepared stuffing onto each turkey slice. Roll up and place seam side down in a greased 9 x 13-inch baking pan. Continue until dish is filled. Pour gravy mixture over turkey rolls and cover with foil. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until bubbly. Remove from oven and cool. Serve with green beans or corn.

