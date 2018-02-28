Layoffs avoided as part of Youngstown's proposed budget

Youngstown's mayor has proposed a budget that eliminates a more than 2-million dollar deficit. The proposal doesn't call for any layoffs.

"That comes with sacrifice," said Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown.

The mayor and the city's interim finance director sat down with council, department heads and union represent ivies Wednesday afternoon to lay out the details of their proposed budget.

Some of the changes are already being implemented, including a reduction in police and firefighter overtime, as well as not replacing a secretary for the fire department. Instead the position will be filled by an injured firefighter that is already on payroll.

"As a result, the secretary's pay and benefit is saving the city $55-thousand," said Interim Finance Director Kyle Miasek.

Other proposed changes include:

Management not receiving bonuses for education and un-used sick time.

"That means management along with council members will set an example," said Miasek.

No longer subsidizing city parking lots from the general fund. That could mean increased parking and meter rates.

Also talk of reducing street department overtime by cutting back on Saturday mowing.

"That is a service cutting back on that I think we will get a lot of complaints about," said Councilman T.J. Rodgers.

Two proposals that triggered some debate among council members include the reduction of spending for downtown events and decreasing council's discretionary funds.

"Which benefits the whole ward and the whole city, I just cant see reducing it (council discretionary funds) by $5-thousand," said Councilwoman Anita Davis. " And not taking more from the events downtown for purely entertainment."

Some council members did point out that downtown events help attract more people to the city.

Councilman Rodgers also raised concern that if police and fire aren't able to come through with their expected reduction in overtime the entire budget could be at risk, but both the police and fire chiefs said they did not foresee that to be an issue. Last year, the fire chief said their department had four injured firefighters. The police chief pointed out that their department had added security costs from political visits, including the President's visit to Youngstown.

