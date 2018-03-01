Alliance police asking for help to find 'serial shoplifters'

Alliance Police are on the lookout for two women they say are making the art of theft their career.

Police are currently on the lookout for Brenda Haywood and Dodie Bender-Maris.

Both are said to have an extensive history of theft and are currently wanted by multiple agencies across northeast Ohio.

Brenda Haywood has 8 arrest warrants and approximately 66 prior theft convictions. Police say Haywood has a number of aliases including Brenda Tibbles, Bonnie Baker, Lee Haywood.

Bender-Maris allegedly has 5 warrants for her arrest and 15 prior convictions for theft.

Bender-Maris is wanted by the Portage County Sheriff's Office, the Summit County Sheriff's Office, Bath Township, Copley Police, and Wadsworth Police.

Haywood is wanted by North Olmstead Police, Norwalk Police, Wayne County, Stow Police, Summit County Sheriff''s Office, Ontario Police, Parma Police, Red Center.

Authorities say the women have been hitting stores like Lowe's, Walmart and Target. In Alliance, they stole a flat-screen TV.

Police say they were driving a small crossover SUV that appears to be a mid-2000's Mitsubishi Outlander or Subaru Outback, silver-ish in color.

Alliance Police are asking anyone with any information to call 330-821-9140 or leave a tip online at https://www.alliancepolice.com/tip-form.