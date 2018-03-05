Warnings end Tuesday for speeders caught on Howland cameras

Speeders caught by Howland's traffic cams go from a warning to a real ticket on Tuesday.

Beginning tomorrow, police say they'll continue clocking drivers using a handheld speed cam as they have been doing for the past few weeks.

But instead of receiving a warning, drivers will get a ticket in the mail with some hefty fines.

Drivers who exceed the speed limit by 9 mph or more on roads like Route 46 and Route 82 and 6 mph in a posted school or work zone will receive an automated ticket from a private vendor, Blue Line Solutions.

If an officer captures an image of a car or truck traveling in excess of 9 mph above the posted speed limit, the owner of the vehicle will receive a citation in the mail for $100.

Those traveling in excess of 6 mph in a school or work zone will receive a citation for $150.

The camera isn't fixed in one place but held at various locations by an officer at various locations who will still be able to perform other traffic enforcement functions.

Drivers who receive citations will have 30 days to pay fines by mail, internet, phone, or in person at the Girard Police Department.

They may appeal the citation by requesting an administrative hearing or through the Warren Municipal Court.

The city of Youngstown has been using a similar traffic cam enforcement.

The speed citations are considered a civil offense, not criminal, and no points are added to your driver's license.