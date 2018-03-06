Youngstown CEO Mohip cites home vandalism in search for new job - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown CEO Mohip cites home vandalism in search for new job

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown City School District CEO Krish Mohip is looking for greener pastures in Colorado.

According to the Boulder Valley School District website, Mohip is one of two finalists to become the system's next superintendent.

Members of the district in the Colorado community are being invited to public interviews of Mohip and the other finalist this Thursday and Friday.

Mohip, who has been the CEO of Youngstown Schools since 2016, is up against Dr. Rob Anderson, who is Deputy Superintendent of Academics for schools in Fulton County, Georgia.

School officials in Colorado say that Mohip and Anderson were selected from 1,058 individuals from 47 states who were contacted.

A total of 79 candidates completed the application process and the Board of Education narrowed their search to two finalists following interviews last weekend.

The news comes less than a week after two people resigned from the Academic Distress Commission, which appointed Mohip as CEO here.

A spokesperson for the Youngstown Schools told 21 News that Mohip would not be available for an interview on Tuesday, but issued a statement from the CEO which cited vandalism to his home as one of the reasons he is looking for another job.

"I'm a father of three young children," CEO Krish Mohip said. "Last November, after a third episode of vandalism at my home, I decided I wouldn't be comfortable bringing my family to live with me here in Youngstown. That's when I began considering other employment."

During the length of his time in Youngstown, Mohip has fielded many invitations to apply for superintendent positions. He previously had declined them.

"I feel like we've made great strides in the Youngstown City School District over the last nearly two years," he said. "We've seen student growth and put systems in place that have prepared the district to move forward."

Mohip stressed that he hasn't resigned from his YCSD CEO position. More interviews are scheduled for later this week in Boulder Valley.

"I've said since I arrived in Youngstown, that I wanted to create something in this school district that would be sustainable for years to come," Mohip said. "That's why I brought in a leadership team of mostly Valley people and why we've worked hard to build a foundation for future growth.”

