Senator Brown introduces legislation to improve school security

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
WASHINGTON, D.C. -

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown announced on Tuesday a new legislation meant to improve school safety and prevent school violence. 

Senator Brown joined a bipartisan group of colleagues to introduce the Students, Teachers, and Officers Preventing (STOP) School Violence Act of 2018.

The legislation funds school security improvements and invests in early intervention and prevention programs to stop school violence before it happens.

Officials say the legislation authorizes the Department of Justice to make grants for funding programs and practices to train students, school personnel, and law enforcement to identify signs of violence.

The legislation also teaches those to intervene to prevent people from hurting themselves or others.

In addition to prevention efforts, the legislation funds technology and equipment to improve school security.

Brown says this legislation is just one part of the solution and should be paired with commonsense reforms to also protect people from gun violence. 

"This is one step we can take right now to boost safety in communities everywhere, but it is just part of a comprehensive, bipartisan conversation about steps we can take to prevent these tragedies, which must also include gun safety measures," said Brown. 

The bill permits grants to fund evidence-based programs and practices to:

  • Train students, school personnel, and local law enforcement to identify warning signs and intervene to stop school violence before it happens
  • Improve school security infrastructure to deter and respond to threats of school violence, including the development and implementation of anonymous reporting systems for threats of school violence
  • Develop and operate school threat assessment and crisis intervention teams
  • Facilitate coordination between schools and local law enforcement

The bill would authorize $75 million for Fiscal Year 2018, and $100 million annually for the next ten years.

