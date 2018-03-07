Suspect in murder of Masury man arrested again - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Suspect in murder of Masury man arrested again

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

There's more trouble for a Youngstown woman charged in connection with the murder of a Masury man whose body was found in a burning car.

Youngstown police arrested 23-year-old Destaney Phillips Tuesday night after they say they saw her driving a car over a sidewalk on the city's South Side.

Officers say after they pulled her over on East Boston Avenue, Phillips told them she never had a driver's license.

A search of the Pontiac she had been driving turned up a bottle containing a white powder, as well as a debit card, straw, digital scale, and Altoids mint can, all with a similar white residue.

At the time of her arrest, Phillips was free on bond after spending a year-and-a-half in the Mahoning County jail as a grand jury was deciding whether or not to indict her for her alleged part in the July 2016 shooting death of 51-year-old Anthony Bianco of Masury.

Bianco's body was found in a burning car along Seifert Avenue near Knapp Avenue on July 15, 2016.

Both Phillips and Akeem Brown were charged with aggravated murder in connection with the death.

In November, Brown pleaded guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced immediately to nine years in prison.

Phillips, who had been in the county jail since her arrest in July 2016, was released in February while the grand jury continued to consider her case.

A judge released Phillips from jail on the condition that she submit to weekly drug screening.

An officer who arrested Phillips on Tuesday said he could detect the odor of marijuana on her as she was being taken to jail.

The officer says Phillips repeatedly denied having any marijuana,

When she got to the county jail and was asked where she was hiding the marijuana, she looked at a female deputy and said, “She's going to have to get it.”

A subsequent search of Phillips turned up one ounce of marijuana hidden in what the police report describes as her “crotch/groin” area.

In addition to the traffic and drug offenses, Phillips faces a charge of bringing illegal drugs into a detention facility.

Phillips is scheduled for arraignment on those charges in Youngstown Municipal Court.

Meanwhile, the grand jury has yet to reach a decision on her murder case.

