Great Groceries: Cauliflower Pizza Crust

Cauliflower Pizza Crust

1 head cauliflower, chopped

2 eggs

2 cups shredded Mozzarella cheese, divided

2 Tbsp. Parmesan cheese

1 Tbsp. Italian seasoning

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. freshly black pepper

1/4 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 cup pizza sauce

1/4 cup sliced pepperoni

1/4 cup fresh basil leaves, chopped

1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes



Preheat oven to 425º.

Add cauliflower to food processor and pulse until finely ground, yielding about 2 to 3 cups. Transfer to a microwave-safe bowl. Cover loosely and place into microwave for 4 to 5 minutes, or until softened; let cool. Using a dish towel, drain cauliflower completely, removing as much water as possible.

Transfer cauliflower to a large bowl. Stir in eggs, 1 cup Mozzarella cheese, Parmesan and Italian seasoning. Season with salt, pepper and garlic powder.

Spread cauliflower mixture onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Spray lightly with nonstick spray and bake for 15 to 20 minutes. Top with pizza sauce, remaining Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, basil and red pepper flakes. Place into oven and bake for 5 minutes, until cheese is melted.