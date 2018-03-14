Lisbon holds open discussion on how to protect students - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Lisbon holds open discussion on how to protect students

Posted: Updated:
LISBON, Ohio -

Joining districts across the nation on the topic of school safety is Lisbon.

Parents joined school board members Wednesday afternoon for an open discussion on what more the district can do to protect their students.

Options discussed included hiring a resource officer, using metal detectors and scanning ID's when someone enters the building. There was also talk of purchasing mesh backpacks for students to carry. One parent asked the board to consider adding another guidance counselor. 

"I hope you keep in mind that the individuals who have been pushed to the limits, who struggle to maintain a sense of balance very well may be smarter than most of us," said another parent.

District officials noted during the conversation that they have received several threats scribbled on bathroom walls over recent years. The superintendent asked those in attendance if they want the district to continue evacuating when those threats occur, or if they would prefer for the school to be placed in a lock down, so students would stay in class, while police search the building.

Those in attendance seemed to say that they would prefer the temporary distraction and inconvenience over the tragedy that could occur if the threat turned out to be credible

After the discussion with parents, the school board held their regularly scheduled meeting. During that meeting the board voted unanimously to allow narcan kits to be kept in the school

The Superintendent said starting Thursday four kits will be kept in the nurses office in the event of an overdose on school property. Four staff members have been trained on how to use the kits and will have a key to access them during and after school hours.  The superintendent said the training and kits were provided to the district free of charge.

