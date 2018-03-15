A Cold Friday But Warmer Weekend

In the wake of some overnight snow showers, we expect a quiet and cold day on Friday with increasing amounts of sunshine. The cold weather will stick around into Friday night.

A system will pass south of the Valley Saturday morning and precipitation will probably not get much farther north than I-70. After a fairly cloudy morning, the afternoon will turn out brighter and milder. Sunday looks beautiful! Lots of sunshine will send temperatures into the upper 40s.

A mild and generally sunny day Monday will be followed by a return of colder, more unsettled weather for the middle of next week.