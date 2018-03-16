Ron Moschella speaks about abuse allegations, departure from Col - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ron Moschella speaks about abuse allegations, departure from Columbiana H.S.

Posted: Updated:
By Derek Steyer, Assistant News Director/Anchor
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

For the first time since being accused of physically and verbally abusing a player, former Columbiana girls basketball coach Ron Moschella is speaking out.

He says his coaching style is very different from a lot of coaches and he may be tough on the girls but he's never abused a player.

"In my conscience and in my heart, I know I didn't do anything wrong," said Moschella.

Moschella is the first to admit his coaching style is unique. Loud, passionate and critical are three things you might see if you watch Moschella coach a Columbiana High School girls basketball game.

"I'm very aggressive, you know I'm into the game, I'm passionate and a lot of people think it's negative passion and you know I do criticize the kids, I know I do but they can take the criticism and they're good at it and I think it makes them tough you know when they play."

Moschella, whose been a high school basketball coach for nearly four decades, says he has never abused a player.

"If I ever abused a kid, I wouldn't be coaching right now, OK. I'll be honest, I have a great relationship with my kids and they don't see this abuse but other people do see it as abuse and they have their own definition of abuse but I don't think it's abuse."

It was a month ago when Moschella was accused by the parents of Taylor Hall that he physically and verbally abused her during a game. 

Moschella says an investigation by the school revealed no such evidence.

"You can't get everybody to like you and to like the way you coach. I have a different style than a lot of coaches do but I think the people that understand it the best are the kids and people get to make their own observations and some of it is their perception of me but I know what I am and the kids know what I am."

There was still community backlash and on Thursday, both sides decided it was in the best interest to part ways.

"They had to make a decision what's best for the community and I understand that, you know what I mean, it was too divisive."

Moschella says at first he didn't want to leave, he knew he didn't do anything wrong, but ultimately felt it was best for everyone involved. Despite the outcome, he says he has no ill will toward the community or school.

"I performed like I would perform when I had my own children play on the team and I saw them as my daughters in place of their parents. I have a good feeling about who I am and I'm fine with that. "

Moschella says the toughest part was seeing the team have to deal with the controversy but he hopes the life lessons he taught side-by-side with basketball skills will help.

"I think if I taught them anything it's to be tough, whatever is thrown your way, to handle it and be as successful as you can."

He says he'll miss coaching the girls and summed up his six years with Columbiana.

"I'll have to say this in my older age, it was the time of my life over there, it really was, I had a good time with my kids, they were great kids and no, I don't regret anything. I'm gonna miss them a lot, but I'm gonna go back and see them play and some kids are going to different school but I'm gonna be there for them."

Moschella says he will coach again and hopes to be back on the court next year.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Ron Moschella speaks about abuse allegations, departure from Columbiana H.S.

    Ron Moschella speaks about abuse allegations, departure from Columbiana H.S.

    Friday, March 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:32:47 GMT

    Moschella, whose been a high school basketball coach for nearly four decades, says he has never abused a player.

    More >>

    Moschella, whose been a high school basketball coach for nearly four decades, says he has never abused a player.

    More >>

  • AMBER Alert out of Sandusky canceled

    AMBER Alert out of Sandusky canceled

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:43 PM EDT2018-03-17 00:43:12 GMT

    (WKYC) - The Erie County Sheriff's Office has issued an AMBER Alert across the state of Ohio after a male child was abducted in Sandusky Friday afternoon. Authorities say 4-year-old D'Quai Hemchak was "forcibly removed from a vehicle by Jennifer Ann Hemchack, a non-custodial parent." The suspect then sped away in her car heading east, and the young boy is believed to be in "imminent danger." D'Quai is described as a 3-foot tall black male who weighs 30-35 pounds ...

    More >>

    (WKYC) - The Erie County Sheriff's Office has issued an AMBER Alert across the state of Ohio after a male child was abducted in Sandusky Friday afternoon. Authorities say 4-year-old D'Quai Hemchak was "forcibly removed from a vehicle by Jennifer Ann Hemchack, a non-custodial parent." The suspect then sped away in her car heading east, and the young boy is believed to be in "imminent danger." D'Quai is described as a 3-foot tall black male who weighs 30-35 pounds ...

    More >>

  • Family of ODOT worker killed on 680 urges drivers to pay attention and slow down

    Family of ODOT worker killed on 680 urges drivers to pay attention and slow down

    Friday, March 16 2018 7:25 PM EDT2018-03-16 23:25:52 GMT
    John Pasko and Fiance Susan UberJohn Pasko and Fiance Susan Uber

    Loved ones of the Ohio Department of Transportation worker killed on Interstate 680 say they are devastated beyond belief. As Michelle Nicks explains they want motorists to slow down long enough to listen up because their pain is real, and they have a message that they hope will hit home. ODOT worker John Pasko told his fiance and his mother that he loved his job despite the dangers.  But his family is questioning if an actual medical emergency is responsible for the crash that...

    More >>

    Loved ones of the Ohio Department of Transportation worker killed on Interstate 680 say they are devastated beyond belief. As Michelle Nicks explains they want motorists to slow down long enough to listen up because their pain is real, and they have a message that they hope will hit home. ODOT worker John Pasko told his fiance and his mother that he loved his job despite the dangers.  But his family is questioning if an actual medical emergency is responsible for the crash that...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms