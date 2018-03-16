Ron Moschella speaks about abuse allegations, departure from Columbiana H.S.

For the first time since being accused of physically and verbally abusing a player, former Columbiana girls basketball coach Ron Moschella is speaking out.

He says his coaching style is very different from a lot of coaches and he may be tough on the girls but he's never abused a player.

"In my conscience and in my heart, I know I didn't do anything wrong," said Moschella.

Moschella is the first to admit his coaching style is unique. Loud, passionate and critical are three things you might see if you watch Moschella coach a Columbiana High School girls basketball game.

"I'm very aggressive, you know I'm into the game, I'm passionate and a lot of people think it's negative passion and you know I do criticize the kids, I know I do but they can take the criticism and they're good at it and I think it makes them tough you know when they play."

Moschella, whose been a high school basketball coach for nearly four decades, says he has never abused a player.

"If I ever abused a kid, I wouldn't be coaching right now, OK. I'll be honest, I have a great relationship with my kids and they don't see this abuse but other people do see it as abuse and they have their own definition of abuse but I don't think it's abuse."

It was a month ago when Moschella was accused by the parents of Taylor Hall that he physically and verbally abused her during a game.

Moschella says an investigation by the school revealed no such evidence.

"You can't get everybody to like you and to like the way you coach. I have a different style than a lot of coaches do but I think the people that understand it the best are the kids and people get to make their own observations and some of it is their perception of me but I know what I am and the kids know what I am."

There was still community backlash and on Thursday, both sides decided it was in the best interest to part ways.

"They had to make a decision what's best for the community and I understand that, you know what I mean, it was too divisive."

Moschella says at first he didn't want to leave, he knew he didn't do anything wrong, but ultimately felt it was best for everyone involved. Despite the outcome, he says he has no ill will toward the community or school.

"I performed like I would perform when I had my own children play on the team and I saw them as my daughters in place of their parents. I have a good feeling about who I am and I'm fine with that. "

Moschella says the toughest part was seeing the team have to deal with the controversy but he hopes the life lessons he taught side-by-side with basketball skills will help.

"I think if I taught them anything it's to be tough, whatever is thrown your way, to handle it and be as successful as you can."

He says he'll miss coaching the girls and summed up his six years with Columbiana.

"I'll have to say this in my older age, it was the time of my life over there, it really was, I had a good time with my kids, they were great kids and no, I don't regret anything. I'm gonna miss them a lot, but I'm gonna go back and see them play and some kids are going to different school but I'm gonna be there for them."

Moschella says he will coach again and hopes to be back on the court next year.